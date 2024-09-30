Russian prime minister, Iranian president hold talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

The Russian prime minister and the Iranian president are expected to discuss Russian-Iranian cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as joint projects in transportation, industry, energy, and education.

The talks between Mishustin and Pezeshkian will be the first Russian-Iranian meeting at such a high level since the Iranian president took his office in July 2024. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu visited Iran in mid-September, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Iranian counterpart at the BRICS summit due to be held in Kazan this October.