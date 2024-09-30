Israeli army has not yet crossed Lebanese border, source says

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon has not yet started with the adversary conducting an intensive artillery shelling of borderline areas and aviation launching reconnaissance flares, a Lebanese military source in the town of Saida told TASS.

"The Israeli army has not yet crossed the border with Lebanon, artillery preparation is underway," the source said.

Earlier, Al Hadath said, citing Israeli news portals, that Israeli units had allegedly crossed the border near Metula and took positions on Lebanese territory. However, Israel’s Channel 12 refuted this information, reporting that Israeli troops had not entered Lebanon.