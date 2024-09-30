{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Over one mln Lebanese people forced to flee homes due to Israeli strikes

According to Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s environment minister, this is about 25% of the country’s population

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. Over one mln Lebanese people have been forced to flee their homes following the launch of Israel’s operation against Hezbollah, Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s environment minister and coordinator of the country’s national disaster and crisis response committee, said.

"The number of displaced persons staying at temporary accommodation centers exceeded 157,000 <...> on the seventh day of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. According to our estimates, more than one million Lebanese people, which is about 25% of the country’s population, have been forced to flee their homes," the official said, as cited by the Al Wataniya news agency.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel.

IsraelLebanon
Middle East conflict
Israeli aircraft start carrying out strikes on southern outskirts of Beirut
Sounds of explosions are coming from the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp
Read more
Ukraine shrinks each time talks with Russia are disrupted — Lavrov
Russia is glad to see any initiatives concerning the Ukrainian settlement, including the one proposed by former US President Donald Trump, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Bold Russian jet maneuver near Alaska shows who 'rules the roost' — analyst
Accordnig to the expert, "It's not so much about professionalism as the extreme courage"
Read more
Houthis claim missile strike at Tel Aviv Airport during Netanyahu's return
According to the spokesman, the strike was carried out via a ballistic missile in response to Israel's action in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon
Read more
Decision not to summon Skripals to court violates Russia's right — Russian Embassy in UK
The statement was published as a response to the position of former Justice of the UK Supreme Court Anthony Hughes who was chairing the inquiry into the death of the British woman Dawn Sturgess
Read more
Israel to begin 'next phase' of operation against Hezbollah soon — defense minister
Yoav Gallant added that this will complete the important mission of returning the residents to their homes
Read more
Iraqi troops on border with Syria on full alert — army spokesman
Yahya Rasool stressed that, despite the tense situation, 144 refugees from Lebanon arrived in Iraq on Monday
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian troops are systematically liberating the Kursk Region, clearing it of Ukrainian servicemen, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Necessary to build ties with Taliban as they control Afghanistan — Putin
"We need to proceed from reality and build relations accordingly," the Russian leader explained
Read more
Putin appoints new members of Russia's Security Council
Former plenipotentiary representative in the Urals Vladimir Yakushev is excluded from the Security Council by the same decree
Read more
Harris rejects Trump's claims about meeting with Putin days before special op start
During a televised debate, Trump claimed that Harris was sent to "negotiate peace," adding that Russia's special military operation began "three days later"
Read more
EU introduces exceptions from sanctions for CPC pipeline, extends exception for Japan
In December, the countries of the Group of Seven (G7), the EU and Australia introduced a cap on the price of Russian oil supplied by sea at the level of $60 per barrel for their subordinate vessels and territories
Read more
Lebanese troops pull back from border with Israel — agency
According to the Al Hadath TV channel, army is evacuating eight observation posts from the Blue Line
Read more
Hezbollah to defeat Israel if it invades Lebanon — Executive Council member
Mahmoud Kamati said that movement's allies will intervene
Read more
Russian prime minister arrives in Iran on official visit
During his visit to Iran, Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian and First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref, the Russian government said
Read more
Russia wants to bring cooperation with Iran to higher level — Russian prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that Moscow prioritizes expanding trade and economic cooperation, diversifying bilateral trade, and enhancing its structure, and proposed continuing efforts to increase trade turnover
Read more
Hamas announces death of its Lebanon chief in Israeli airstrike
According to the radical movement, the strike hit his house located in the Palestinian El Buss refugee camp near the Lebanese city of Tyre
Read more
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Read more
Russia's budget revenues from privatization will amount to $75.7 mln in next three years
This March, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that revenues from privatization to the federal budget of the Russian Federation this year should amount to at least $1.07 bln
Read more
Ukraine's poorly trained new recruits often flee their positions — newspaper
"The commanders estimated that 50 to 70% of new infantry troops were killed or wounded within days of starting their first rotation," the report said
Read more
Germany keeps ignoring Russia's requests for information about Navalny's health — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia had rushed to transfer the blogger to Germany for treatment without bothering with the necessary formalities
Read more
Borrell issues call to allow use of Western weapons for strikes on Russian airports
Top EU diplomat claimed that the West "promised to support Ukraine with whatever it takes for as long as it takes and the energy front will be decisive this winter"
Read more
US forces destroy five drones of Yemeni Houthis — CENTCOM
As CENTCOM also reported, the US military shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the skies over the Red Sea
Read more
Moscow court fines Google $37,751 for refusing to remove banned content
The court did not specify what information was the reason for the fine
Read more
Zaluzhny says not involved in Nord Stream pipelines sabotage — newspaper
In response to the newspaper's inquiry, Valery Zaluzhny said that the accusations against him were a "mere provocation"
Read more
Zaporozhye governor does not rule out Ukrainian hit on spent fuel reservoirs at nuke plant
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, "the actions of a terrorist regime are hard to predict"
Read more