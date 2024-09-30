Over one mln Lebanese people forced to flee homes due to Israeli strikes

BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. Over one mln Lebanese people have been forced to flee their homes following the launch of Israel’s operation against Hezbollah, Nasser Yassin, Lebanon’s environment minister and coordinator of the country’s national disaster and crisis response committee, said.

"The number of displaced persons staying at temporary accommodation centers exceeded 157,000 <...> on the seventh day of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon. According to our estimates, more than one million Lebanese people, which is about 25% of the country’s population, have been forced to flee their homes," the official said, as cited by the Al Wataniya news agency.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. One of the September 27 strikes in Beirut killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. The movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel.