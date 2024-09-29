Exhibition in Hainan showcases 30 designs of cars of the future — media

HAIKOU /China/, September 29. /TASS/. An exhibition of eco-friendly cars in the southern Chinese province of Hainan has showcased 30 developments of world-famous manufacturers intended for practical use in the near future, Sanya Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the new vehicles were displayed during the World New Energy Vehicles Congress in Haikou, Hainan's administrative center. China's Geely Automobile and SAIC, South Korea's Hyundai Motor, were among the manufacturers demonstrating their developments. One of the main features that attracted the public's attention was smart technologies used in everyday life.

The theme of the exhibition was "New Energy, New Intelligence, New Future". Hydrogen fuel-cell cars and the latest vehicle control technologies were the center of attention. The area of the expositions amounted to 13 thousand square meters.

Zero emission of harmful substances into the atmosphere, high performance of the batteries, possibility to go about 600 km on one charge in some models are among the main advantages of the new eco-cars. As already mentioned, the introduction of innovations in the field of artificial intelligence makes driving much easier and more comfortable.

The 2024 World New Energy Vehicle Congress will be held in Haikou, the administrative center of Hainan, from September 27 to 29 under the theme "Low-Carbon Transformation and Global Cooperation". The event aims to strengthen contacts between the People's Republic of China and the global automotive industry and promote the development of alternative energy vehicles. The forum is expected to bring together international efforts to reduce harmful emissions.