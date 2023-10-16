Russian President Putin tells Chinese media he still enjoys playing ice hockey

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told China Media Group in an interview on Monday that he continues to play ice hockey and derives a great deal of pleasure from partaking in the sport.

The Russian president has participated in ice hockey games on numerous occasions within the framework of Night Hockey League tournaments in Russia.

Asked by a China Media Group reporter whether he continued to play ice hockey as before, Putin replied, "Why before? I play [hockey] now. I get a lot of pleasure out of [playing the game] now." He recounted that he only started skating "just ten years ago."

"Before that, I had not even been able to stand up on skates," Putin said. "But ten years ago I tried it, and then started to play [hockey], and I’m still at it. And I enjoy it."

"Team sports are always interesting and exciting; they focus your attention and give you a break from your routine," the Russian president added.

The Night Ice Hockey League was founded at Putin’s initiative on December 15, 2011. Hockey enthusiasts started gathering at sports stadiums in their spare time, usually late in the evening (hence the league’s name) to play their favorite game just for fun.

Renowned Soviet and Russian hockey stars joined the initiative to help arrange regular competitions involving amateur teams across Russia in a national tournament.

The first Night Ice Hockey League gala match took place in Moscow on May 7, 2012. Putin played then, too, just several hours after his presidential inauguration ceremony inside the Kremlin.

The 71-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of sports development in Russia, holds a black belt in judo and still regularly practices the martial art.

In 2012, the International Judo Federation granted Putin an eighth "dan," or grade, for his work in promoting the sport. In his youth Putin was a judo champion in his home city of Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg. In 2008, he starred in a judo video titled: "Let's Learn Judo With Vladimir Putin."

In his bid to bring the FIA Formula One automobile competition, also known as Royal Racing, to Russia, Putin put the pedal to the metal in an F1 bolide on a race track outside his hometown in 2010.

In what could be termed the "fastest president in the world," he reached a speed of 240 kph (150 mph). His lap around the race track added to a long list of daring stunts, including piloting fighter jets and strategic bombers as well as riding Harley Davidson motorcycles with Russia’s Night Wolves Motorcycle Club.