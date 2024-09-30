Moscow court fines Google $37,751 for refusing to remove banned content

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court in Moscow has Google LLC 3.5 million rubles ($37,751) for refusing to remove information prohibited from distribution in Russia, the court's press service told TASS.

"Google LLC has been found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure of a website owner to remove information if the obligation to remove such information is provided for by Russian legislation). The court imposed an administrative penalty in the form of an administrative fine of 3.5 million rubles," the press service said. They did not specify what information was the reason for the fine.

Previously, the same court has repeatedly fined Google for administrative offenses. The reason for penalties were in particular YouTube videos promoting non-traditional sexual relations and discrediting the Russian armed forces.