Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass, Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the communities of Krutoi Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Vishnyovoye in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Krutoi Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations… Battlegroup West units liberated the community of Vishnyovoye in the Kharkov Region as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 95 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 36th marine infantry and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 95 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 410 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West struck manpower and military equipment of five Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 410 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 53rd and 60th mechanized, 4th tank and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stavky and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 116th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 410 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 900 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 58th and 72nd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 143rd infantry and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Razliv, Konstantinovka, Fyodorovka, Zaliznyanskoye and Maiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 900 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a 152mm Akatsiya motorized artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 635 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 635 casualties on Ukrainian troops and repelled nine enemy counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 47th and 151st mechanized, 95th air assault, 68th jaeger, 109th, 116th and 119th territorial defense, 12th and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Selidovo, Dzerzhinsk, Nikolayevka, Lysovka, Sukhaya Balka, Druzhba and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 47th, 150th, 151st and 154th mechanized and 25th airborne brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 635 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 125 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 125 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys three Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots and inflicted roughly 60 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry, 39th coastal defense and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 60 personnel, three motor vehicles and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 128 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 128 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 128 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 31 Ukrainian UAVs, 3 ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), three American ATACMS missiles and three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, three US-manufactured HIMARS rockets and 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,468 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,450 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,765 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.