MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Ka-52M helicopters destroyed Ukrainian troops and armored vehicles near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Army aviation crews flying Ka-52M helicopters struck Ukrainian manpower and armored military vehicles with air-borne missiles near the border in the Kursk Region. The strikes on the previously detected enemy targets were delivered with air-borne missiles. After the use of air-borne weapons, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the base," it said.

According to reports from the forward air controller, the Ukrainian personnel and armored military vehicles were destroyed, the ministry said.