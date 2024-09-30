Russian forces cut off Selidovo-Kurakhovo road in DPR

DONETSK, September 30. /TASS/. Russian forces have cut off the Selidovo-Kurakhovo road in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), defense circles told TASS on Monday.

"The road leading to Kurakhovo from Selidovo has been cut off," the defense circles said.

In addition, Russian troops keep a railway road near the settlement of Tsukurino under their gunfire control. Therefore, the Ukrainian army’s logistics hub in that frontline sector has been cut off, the defense circles said.

"So far, the enemy has dirt roads but they are also shelled," the defense circles said.