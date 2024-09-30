Hezbollah to defeat Israel if it invades Lebanon — Executive Council member

BEIRUT, September 30. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah will vanquish the Israeli army if it launches a ground incursion into Lebanon, Hezbollah Executive Council Member Mahmoud Kamati told Al Mayadeen.

"We will defeat occupation forces should they decide to launch a land invasion," he said. "Our allies would intervene if battle further widens," the TV channel quoted him as saying.

Earlier, NBC News, citing a source, reported that Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon may begin as early as Monday and is likely to last several days.