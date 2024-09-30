Russia boasts over 110 million Internet users, says Deputy PM Grigorenko

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. A number of Internet users in Russia currently exceeds 110 million, ranking first across Europe, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko said on Monday.

"It was 26 years ago exactly, when Russia celebrated the Internet Day for the first time," he said. "If compared to that time, the number of Internet users increased more than 100 times, from one million people to more than 110 million as of today."

The Russian deputy prime minister added that today Russia ranks first in the number of Internet users among European countries.