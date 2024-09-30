Israeli tanks, artillery conduct heavy fire on Lebanon — report

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. Israeli artillery and tanks are expanding the geography of strikes on Lebanese border areas, the Ynet news website reported.

"Artillery fire by the Israel Defense Forces is expanding to new areas on the border with Lebanon," the report said. "Tanks are also firing at targets on the Lebanese side of the border."

The report came amid expectation that Israel could start a limited ground operation in Lebanon. Israeli officials and military representatives have so far refrained from any comments on the latest events.

NBC television reported earlier, citing sources, that the Israeli ground operation could begin as early as Monday night and last several days.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. The group confirmed his death and vowed to continue standing up to Israel.