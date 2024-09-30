Israeli military says it destroyed depot of missile launchers near Beirut airport

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its air strikes wiped out a depot of Hezbollah’s missile launchers near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The depot, which sat about 1.5 kilometers from Beirut's international airport, stored launchers for surface-to-air missiles, according to the IDF.

The Israeli Air Force also carried out a series of strikes on dozens of other Hezbollah military targets, including headquarters, weapons depots and surface-to-air missile launchers across Lebanon. The strikes enable the Israeli Air Force to conduct hundreds of combat sorties over Lebanon "in order to eliminate various threats," the IDF said.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes. In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.