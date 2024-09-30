Russia honors Eurobond coupon payments — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored a Eurobond coupon payment obligation in the amount of 9.5 bln rubles ($102 mln) for bonds mature in 2035 and 18.7 bln rubles ($201.3 mln) for bonds mature in 2030, the ministry said on its website.

"Money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loan of the Russian Federation mature in 2035 totaling 9.5 bln rubles (the equivalent of $102 mln) and money to pay the coupon yield and a portion of the par value on bonds of external bond loan of the Russian Federation finally mature in 2005 totaling 18.7 bln rubles (the equivalent of $201.3 mln) was received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the country to residents and foreign creditors, with their par value expressed in foreign currencies.