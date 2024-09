MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian troops are systematically liberating the Kursk Region, clearing it of Ukrainian servicemen, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"The situation is under control, we are slowly pushing the enemy out of our territory. We are slowly mopping up the Kursk Region, destroying the enemy's resources," he said.