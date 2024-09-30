Budget allocations for national defense to be about $148.5 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. About 13.5 trillion rubles ($148.5 bln) will be allocated from the budget for national defense in 2025, according to pre-reads to the draft budget.

"Budget allocations under the National Defense section: 13,490,943.0 mln rubles in 2025, 12,797,643.4 mln ($140.8 bln) in 2026, and 13,068,471.5 mln rubles ($144.1 bln) in 2027," the document indicates.

The amount to be allocated for the socioeconomic development of the Arctic Region will be over 26 bln rubles ($286 mln) within the period of 2025-2027.