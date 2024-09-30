Kremlin says not to 'over-interpret' new nuclear doctrine amid special op

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. People should stop trying to find a link between Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine and the ongoing special military operation, which is going completely as planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On September 29, Russian air defenses destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions as well as the Sea of Azov. One of the new provisions of the doctrine stipulates that credible information about a large-scale air attack towards Russia could justify a nuclear response from Moscow.

"There is no need to over-interpret this document. It is an extremely important one, yes, and important decisions will be formalized accordingly. However, the special military operation is progressing as planned, and not everything needs to be linked to it," the spokesman said.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced some changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine at a permanent meeting of the Security Council. Among other things, the doctrine stipulates that Russia will now recognize support of a non-nuclear state at war with Russia by a nuclear power as an attack, and it allows for a nuclear response to an attack on Russia's ally - Belarus. The revised doctrine also expands the range of countries and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence, as well as the list of military threats that such deterrence is designed to counter.