Russia step by step fulfills plans to restore facilities in Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is consistently implementing plans to restore thousands of facilities in Donbass and Novorossiya, the program will be fully implemented, President Vladimir Putin said.

"A comprehensive large-scale program of their (the LPR and the DPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions - TASS) socio-economic development is one of our national top priorities. There is no doubt that it will be implemented," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony of new social facilities, recalling that the Russian authorities announced this immediately after the liberation of the first districts, towns and villages. "We are consistently implementing the plans we have outlined," Putin added.

The president emphasized that the work is really great and assured that it will definitely continue. "And the results are already impressive," he said.

According to Putin, practically every week residential buildings, hospitals, energy facilities, industrial and agricultural enterprises are put into operation, the network of museums and libraries gets new opportunities, historical monuments are brought back. "A number of other socially significant facilities have recently been put into operation or are ready to be opened. These are renovated schools, universities, institutions of additional education in the field of art and sports. I, for my part, would like to thank everyone who participated in the implementation of each of these important projects," Putin said.

"It is important to improve the quality of life and, in general, to ensure the effective and full integration of Donbass and Novorossiya into a single Russian space: educational, spiritual, cultural, economic. Our common goal is to create equal and broad opportunities for every citizen of the country in all regions of Russia to study, develop and grow personally, to help them achieve their own success together with the whole of our vast and united motherland," the president concluded.