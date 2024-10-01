{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Pentagon allocates $6.9 bln to make small diameter bombs for Ukraine, other countries

According to the document, "this contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine"
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense has awarded the Boeing company with a $6.9 bln contract for small diameter bombs, the Pentagon said in a statement.

According to the document, "this contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine." Work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035.

The Pentagon announced on September 25 that the US had provided $56.9 bln in military aid to Ukraine under the Joe Biden administration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that weapons supplies to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield, only prolonging the conflict.

Tags
UkraineUnited States
