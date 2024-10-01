No ‘magic capability’ to change face of Ukraine conflict, US official says

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. Washington has no ‘magic capability’ to help Ukraine change the face of the conflict, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a briefing.

"You and I have had this conversation before about other weapons systems or tactics that you perceive as the one magic capability that would change the face of the conflict. And I think I have always made clear that that is not how we see it," he noted.

Miller added that Washington viewed "all the capabilities and all the tactics and all the support that we provide to Ukraine in totality," looking "at how it's going to affect the entire battlefield and Ukraine's entire strategy.".