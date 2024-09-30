MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Kiev has lost more than 350 servicemen, a Tunguska missile system, and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in the Kursk direction over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy lost more than 18,900 people during the fighting.

The Russian troops are systematically liberating the Kursk Region, clearing it of Ukrainian servicemen, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Lyubimovka and Plekhovo and foiled attempts to attack Olgovka and Kamyshevka.

- They also repelled five Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near the localities of Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military struck concentrations of manpower and hardware near Bogdanovka, Bondarevka, Daryino, Kubatkin, Kurilovka, Knyazhiy 1st, Kazachya Loknya, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Mikhailovka, Makhnovka, Novy Put, Novaya Sorochina, Orlovka, Plekhovo, Pravda, Russkoe Porechnoye, Tolsty Lug and Cherkasskoe Porechnoye.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 350 servicemen, eight armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and six armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, a Tunguska missile system, an Israeli-made RADA air defense radar station, a US-made M-88 armored repair vehicle and 12 cars.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 18,900 servicemen, 133 tanks, 65 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 856 armored fighting vehicles, 562 vehicles, 150 artillery pieces, 33 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 38 radar stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 19 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 11 engineering demolition vehicles, one UR-77 demining unit, and two armored repair vehicles.

Alaudinov’s statements

- The Russian troops are systematically liberating the Kursk Region, clearing it of Ukrainian servicemen, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.