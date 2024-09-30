Musk believes Democrats will destroy US constitution if they win presidential election

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk is sure that the Democrats will destroy the country's constitution if their candidate wins the US presidential election.

"And they [Democrats] will destroy the [US] Constitution," he wrote on his X account.

Earlier, Musk also said that the upcoming US presidential election in November could be the last for the United States if Republican candidate Donald Trump loses this year’s race.

The entrepreneur supports former US president Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and also regularly criticizes the activities of the current White House administration.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but later decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. He endorsed the nomination of Kamala Harris, who was confirmed as the Democratic nominee for US presidential candidate in August.