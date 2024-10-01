PREVIEW: Russian PM to take part in EAEU events in Armenia

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will take part in the 40th meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on October 1.

Mishustin arrived in Yerevan on Monday.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held its previous meeting in the Belarusian town of Nesvizh in June. Armenia, which currently holds the presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), usually hosts fall meetings.

The Russian premier may also hold bilateral meetings. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko earlier announced plans for talks with Mishustin in Yerevan.

Focus on import substitution plans

According to the Russian government’s press service, the prime ministers of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will "discuss the pressing goal of enhancing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union." They are expected to pay special attention "to the functioning of the domestic market and cooperation in the fields of industry, transport, customs, tariffs, agriculture and energy," as well as the EAEU’s relations with other countries. The meeting will also be attended by representatives of Cuba and Uzbekistan, which are observer states in the EAEU.

The main areas of industrial cooperation in the period until 2030 will be one of the focuses of the upcoming discussions. In particular, the prime ministers "will consider joint import substitution projects."

In addition, the heads of government are also expected to adopt a roadmap to coordinate the transport policy of the EAEU member states in 2024-26.

Digitalization efforts

The Eurasian Economic Forum, which is taking place in Yerevan under the theme "Ten Years of the EAEU: Prospects and Priorities," will hold its plenary session on October 1.

The session will be dedicated to digitalization efforts. Mishustin and his counterparts from the EAEU countries will address the event that brings together government officials and businessmen.