{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Israel chips away at Hezbollah and China makes play for Ukraine peace

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 30th
China's Minister for Foreign Affairs/State Councillor Wang Yi Valery Sharifulin/TASS
China's Minister for Foreign Affairs/State Councillor Wang Yi
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Israel is moving closer to its goal of destroying Hezbollah; China makes a bid for Ukraine peace with its "Friends of Peace" platform; and the UK plans to discuss possible tweaks to the Brexit deal with the EU. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines in Russia.

 

Izvestia: Analysts weigh in on risks of wider regional conflict in Middle East

The Israeli Army continued to strike targets in Lebanon after it eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday. On September 29, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck dozens of launch sites and buildings in which Hezbollah weapons were stored. Besides, the Israeli military killed Nabil Qaouk, a member of the Shia paramilitary group’s Central Council, as well as Ali Karki, the former Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front. Hezbollah confirmed their death on Sunday. Israel also reported the elimination of Hassan Khalil Yassin, a high-ranking Hezbollah intelligence officer, bringing the total death toll among senior Hezbollah officials in the past few weeks to around 30.

And Israel is set to continue with its attacks against the Arab republic. On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the elimination of Nasrallah will return residents to northern Israel and could swing the regional balance of power "for years." Amid these statements, the Western media has been speculating on the chance of a major Israeli ground operation in Lebanon, similar to its ongoing operation in the Gaza Strip.

While Dmitry Maryasis, researcher at the Department of Israel Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies, for one, sees a greater likelihood that a ground operation will happen soon, experts doubt the aggression against Lebanon will escalate to a direct conflict between Iran and Israel. "They do not share a common border. And exchanging airstrikes would also be difficult as that would mean major fighting in the skies over the countries lying between them — Iraq, Syria and Jordan. I can hardly imagine such a scenario," Sergey Demidenko, of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told Izvestia.

Program Coordinator at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Bocharov agrees that the latest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah will not trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East. "Arab countries will most likely try to distance themselves from the war between Israel and Hezbollah. Arab leaders may ramp up their rhetoric on Israel. They could also send humanitarian aid to Lebanon. But it’s quite hard to imagine an Arab country that is willing to fight against Israel now," he concluded.

 

Vedomosti: China's 'Friends of Peace' platform aims to deliver truce in Ukraine

Chinese and Brazilian delegates who advocated for a joint communique toward resolving the Ukraine conflict earlier held the first meeting of a new platform, Friends of Peace, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told about the meeting that involved representatives from the Global South at talks with Celso Amorim, chief advisor to the Brazilian president. Several NATO countries, including Hungary, later expressed their interest in joining the new platform.

Meanwhile, the joint proposal for peace negotiations presented by Wang and Amorim in late May 2024 has been approved by more than 110 countries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. In it, the two sides said that negotiations were "the only viable solution to the Ukraine" crisis as they called for convening an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine to discuss all peace initiatives.

However, the inclusivity of the platform formed under the aegis of friendly countries raised some eyebrows in Russia. At a news conference in New York on September 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his surprise that France and Switzerland took part in the meeting. In turn, Swiss Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nicolas Bidaeu confirmed that his country supports the China-Brazil peace proposal even if it makes no explicit reference to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

China is seeking to play a key role in resolving the conflict in the future, Director of the HSE Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies Vasily Kashin told Vedomosti. To him, the China-Brazil initiative would benefit Russia as it implies completely equal terms for both contracting parties, something that Kiev opposes. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky would rather bring 50 Western countries and Kiev’s allies together to put pressure on Russia. While China and Brazil do not recognize Russia’s new territories, they insist that the interests of all parties, not just Ukraine, should be taken into account. France and Switzerland were allowed to attend the meeting as observers following multiple requests, Kashin emphasized.

Inclusivity is exactly what the Friends of Peace platform aims for, which is why France and Switzerland were admitted as observers, Russia in Global Affairs Editor-in-Chief Fyodor Lukyanov believes. According to the expert, as a large and powerful global player, China feels pressure from the rest of the world to help in conflict resolution. However, he continued, Friends of Peace can only be effective if all countries support the terms of the peace initiative and are willing to discuss it, a scenario for which neither Russia nor Ukraine is currently ready.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Britain seeks to renegotiate Brexit terms

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to Brussels later this week for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Among other major issues, the two officials would like to revisit the terms of Brexit. More pro-European than the right-leaning Tories, the Labour party was originally against the country’s exit from the European Union. Now, as the move is irreversible, the ruling party would like to revisit some of Brexit’s provisions, mostly regarding migration.

EU officials emphasize that it is time for Labour to clearly articulate to Brussels what specific changes they seek. The EU, for its part, has already outlined what it might be willing to offer in return. Any concessions are expected to be modest, mainly focusing on improving access for EU citizens to the UK and vice versa for Britons traveling to the EU. Not every member of Starmer’s cabinet is open to such a concession though. British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has come out against the move, fearing it would create a loophole allowing illegal migrants who are not wanted in the EU to arrive in the country.

However, the European Union argues that by accommodating its migration demands, London would show how serious it is about reworking the terms of Brexit. But even as the bloc may persuade Starmer to make certain concessions, Britain will not rejoin the EU’s single market.

"I wouldn’t expect any major changes to Brexit, even as details concerning trade and economic cooperation can be tweaked," Lyudmila Babynina, head of the Center for Political Integration of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. The Brexit deal envisaged a potential review in 2026, so London and Brussels could tackle this issue next year, she argues. Also, she said, Scotland and Wales are now working actively toward simplifying access to the EU for students, therefore the migration issue could indeed see some changes.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Iran on verge of sealing gas supply deal

Iran and Russia are closing in on a deal for the supply of natural gas, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi told Izvestia. Russia has not confirmed that any specific talks are being held though. Tehran has also said that Russian companies have shown an interest in working with Iran as it can see a solid foundation for cooperation with Moscow in the nuclear sphere as well.

It's worth noting that Iran, which has the world’s second-largest proven gas reserves, has no shortage of natural gas. So, signing such a contract with the Islamic Republic may serve the strategic purpose of fast-tracking a similar contract with China. "This may rather be an attempt to show to China that Gazprom has alternative export markets that are willing to buy large volumes," lead analyst at the National Energy Fund Igor Yushkov explained.

Yet another explanation exists. Iran is a large country, so having the necessary infrastructure is as important as having enough gas. While all Iranian gas fields are located in the country’s south, its population is mostly concentrated in the north, which is why some areas, especially rural ones, experience a gas deficit in winter, despite the availability of major gas reserves, Iranian political analyst Amir Chahaki told Izvestia. According to him, Tehran may be better served buying gas abroad for its northern areas and selling its own gas reserves in the south. Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian could discuss signing the deal with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Chahaki said.

Meanwhile, Russia has been pushing to enter alternative markets to send its hydrocarbon reserves, Deputy General Director of the National Energy Security Fund Alexey Grivach said. Russia has been sending more gas to China while expanding exports to Uzbekistan, too. Also, talks to establish a natural gas hub in Turkey have been promising: Russia is already selling substantial volumes to Turkey and may even launch an international gas trading center in Istanbul, Grivach added.

 

Kommersant: Profit margins rise for Russian coal exports via southern, northwestern ports

Returns on Russia’s thermal coal exports from the country’s northwestern and southern ports, which used to be completely unprofitable previously, grew slightly in the third quarter, according to the Price Index Center (PIC).

Netback, or exporters’ net revenue minus logistics costs, from Russian thermal coal exports via those hubs rose in the third quarter, rivaling shipments via ports in Russia’s east, the PIC said in a report. PIC head Natalya Porokhova said by the end of the third quarter the netback figure for 6,000 kcal thermal coal in Kuzbass rose to $23 to $25 per metric ton for deliveries across both eastern and western seaports. "Earlier this year, the netback for western exports was negative," the expert said.

This came as thermal coal prices decreased in China and India, major buyers of Russian coal, Porokhova explained. Logistics costs account for at least 80% of coal exports to India, at market rates, including a 36% share of maritime logistics.

However, the netback has not grown enough to cover production costs, Alexander Titov from the Institute of Energy and Finance argues. In the second quarter, the production cost of coal stood at $31.8 per metric ton. Despite growing prices in the western directions, real opportunities for exports toward the Baltic or Taman seaports are limited, Titov warned.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia anchors global energy market and Israel balks at peace with Hezbollah
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 27th
Read more
Russian forces liberate Makeyevka in LPR
Also, the battlegroup struck Ukrainian troops from four brigades and enemy weaponry in the Kharkov Region
Read more
More than 30 people killed in Gaza in recent Israeli strikes
According to Al Jazeera, at least two children were among the dead
Read more
Russian military helicopter crew wipes out Ukrainian troops, armor in Kursk area
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the strike was carried out by air missiles against previously reconnoitred enemy targets
Read more
Falling drone debris damages four private homes in Lugansk
There were no civilian casualties resulting from the attack
Read more
Houthis claim missile strike at Tel Aviv Airport during Netanyahu’s return
According to the spokesman, the strike was carried out via a ballistic missile in response to Israel’s action in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon
Read more
Helicopter with Russian pilots crashes in Pakistan, there are casualties — Geo TV
At least six people died and eight others were injured, the TV channel reports
Read more
Twenty-four civilians killed in Israeli strike on Lebanese village
It noted that the death toll may climb as rescuers sift through the rubble
Read more
Some foreign mercenaries in Kursk Region already eliminated — army
Major-General Apty Alaudinov noted that it should not be surprising that many mercenaries had come from countries considered friendly to Russia
Read more
Ukraine shrinks each time talks with Russia are disrupted — Lavrov
Russia is glad to see any initiatives concerning the Ukrainian settlement, including the one proposed by former US President Donald Trump, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Ukraine loses over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles in Kursk area in past day
Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 370 troops, eight armored vehicles, including a tank, two US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and five armored combat vehicles
Read more
Russia says its Ka-52M helicopters take out Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
According to the ministry said, the strikes on the previously detected enemy targets were delivered with air-borne missiles
Read more
Russia assumes that Putin’s remarks on nuclear doctrine were heard — Lavrov
The minister added that the West’s decision regarding authorization for strategic-depth strikes on Russia with Western weapons "will show how they understood what they had heard"
Read more
Japan’s future PM to dismiss parliament, hold elections — Kyodo
The parliament will be dismissed on October 15 while the elections will be held on October 27
Read more
Iran calls on UN Security Council to convene urgent meeting
The country will not hesitate "to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defense of its vital national and security interests," Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said
Read more
Russia says its military repairmen retrieved US-made MaxxPro from battlefield
According to Defense Ministry, the American armored vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone unit of the battlegroup Center’s special-purpose unit
Read more
Right to nuclear retaliation is no message to the West
The key factor of the updated doctrine is that Russia retains the right for a retaliatory nuclear strike in response to an aggression with conventional forces and arms against it, Igor Korotchenko stated
Read more
More than 10 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanese Hermel
Al Mayadeen TV channel reported there was also a large number of wounded after the air strike
Read more
Spiral of violence escalates beyond Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreighn Minister, conflict at Lebanon-Israel border areas echoes in other parts of the region
Read more
US, UK prepare Europe for suicide venture against Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out the "pointlessness and danger of the very idea to fight to victory with a nuclear power like Russia"
Read more
Austrian chancellor concedes his party’s loss in parliamentary elections
Unfortunately, we did not come in first, Karl Nehammer said
Read more
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
Read more
Turkey expects Akkuyu nuclear plant to go live in 2025
This project is not merely an important sphere of interaction between the two countries but is also critical for Turkey’s energy security, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus added
Read more
Presidential aide warns West against trying to kick out Russia from Baltic Sea
Nikolay Patrushev added that in violation of international rules, Russian ships are disconnected from the satellite communication network, which creates risks to the safety of navigation
Read more
Debate on allowing hijabs at schools reignited in Russia
One of Russia’s Muslim leaders has asked President Vladimir Putin to allow girls to wear hijabs — a traditional veil that covers the head and chest — at schools, and this once again has reignited debate on the admissibility of wearing religious headwear in educational institutions
Read more
Party that stands against anti-Russian sanctions wins elections in Austria — TV
The ruling Austrian People's Party is currently in second place with 26.3%
Read more
Turkey unable to resell S-400 to third countries without Russia’s consent — Lavrov
There is the end-user certificate, which is part and parcel of the arms supply contract, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Israel may be seeking to dominate southern Lebanon, expert says
According to a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law Francis Boyle, "Israel's on a rampage here"
Read more
Israeli Air Force strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
"Over the past two hours, the Israeli Air Force struck dozens of terrorist facilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa region of Lebanon," the army's press service reported
Read more
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Read more
Biden orders 567 million dollars in military aid to Taiwan
Last year, the Defense Department assistance amounted to 345 million dollars
Read more
US, Israel in touch over developments following death of Hezbollah chief
According to the White House official, the US is concerned over the potential spread of the Middle Eastern conflict
Read more
Iran's supreme leader moved to secure location amid reports of Hezbollah chief’s death
According to the media outlet, the move was part of tightened security measures
Read more
Russian volunteer recounts poison gas exposure while evacuating WWII veteran near Kursk
In mid-August, Kursk Region Governor Aleksey Smirnov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine used chemical weapons in the region’s Belaya District
Read more
West, not Russia, to blame for blocking work of UN bodies — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that the West, in pursuing its policy of hegemonism, continues to escalate confrontation
Read more
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Read more
Russia puts Ukrainian casualties in Kursk region over past day at 400
According to Russia’s top brass, Russian warplanes and artillery forces struck concentrations of enemy troops and weaponry in as many as 17 localities in the borderline region
Read more
Georgia supports Russia's offer to help establish relations with Abkhazia, South Ossetia
General Secretary of Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze suggested to start developing a plan for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Abkhazia and South Ossetia
Read more
Evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Ugledar urgently needed, military expert says
Vladislav Seleznev underscored that the Ukrainian troops are in a "critical shortage" of resources, necessary to counter the Russian forces on this swath of the frontline
Read more
Russia’s cabinet approves budget for next three years
In 2025, federal budget revenues are projected at 40.3 trln rubles
Read more
Iran’s top diplomat vows retaliation for death of deputy Revolutionary Guard commander
This hideous crime by the aggressive Zionist regime will never go unanswered, Hossein Salami said
Read more
Nasrallah assassinated by Israel due to ‘huge arsenal’ created by him — IDF
Israel had been conducting extensive intelligence surveillance since 2006 to understand Hezbollah, the IDF spokesperson said
Read more
New Hezbollah chief appointed — TV
Safieddine served as the head of the movement's executive committee
Read more
Ukrainian shelling attacks on Energodar intensify — mayor
Earlier, the Ukrainian army delivered an artillery strike on an electric power substation
Read more
China deeply concerned over growing escalation in wake of death of Hezbollah leader
Also, China called on the conflicting sides, especially Israel, to take urgent measures to cool tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding or spiraling out of control
Read more
It’s up to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to decide if they want to meet at BRICS — Lavrov
"If they want to meet <...> we are always ready to do what was agreed with our participation," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Ukrainian armed formation trapped near Selidovo in DPR — security forces
"Heavy combat is underway with all logistics being cut off on that section of the frontline," the source said
Read more
Remarks about preparations for war with Russia mirror West’s position — Kremlin spokesman
Germany has developed an operational plan for a war with Russia; NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer said that a conflict was highly likely, while Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Major General Vahur Karus even highlighted Tallinn’s readiness to conduct a pre-emptive strike
Read more
Finnish president wants to be more Ukrainian than Ukrainians — Lavrov
" I know that Kiev's officials never stop speculating about the illegitimacy of the Russian Federation, because the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was written down in the UN Charter," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia to achieve all set goals as truth is on its side — Putin
The head of state thanked all Russians who had engaged in the restoration of the liberated territories
Read more
Putin, Erdogan achieve firm friendship between Russia and Turkey
Head of states laid the foundation for starting implementation of the whole range of common goals in many spheres, including joint energy projects and cooperation in spheres of culture and tourism, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus said
Read more
Chair of Oman’s Consultative Assembly arrives in Moscow
The visit to Russia is conducted at the invitation of Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin
Read more
Ukraine’s poorly trained new recruits often flee their positions — newspaper
"The commanders estimated that 50 to 70% of new infantry troops were killed or wounded within days of starting their first rotation," the report said
Read more
Russian forces destroy long-standing Ukrainian stronghold — politician
"This is significant because the stronghold allowed Ukraine to control a fairly large area in the Orekhovo direction," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Death toll from gas station explosion in Russia’s Dagestan rises to 13
Another body has been found
Read more
US trying to drive wedge between Russia, Ukraine for years, says Assange
He recalled numerous warnings on the part of Russia that the attempts to bring Ukraine into NATO might trigger a civil war in that country
Read more
Israeli forces conclude massive wave of strikes on Lebanon
According to its statement, approximately 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory were attacked
Read more
Russia should host new global sporting tournaments, legislator says
On Saturday, the ISU didn’t move to lift its sanctions on Russian skaters even as the issue was on its agenda yesterday
Read more
Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah leader’s daughter — TV
According to the broadcaster, Zainab Nasrallah repeatedly made public statements about loyalty to Hezbollah’s aims
Read more
Russian prime minister to visit Armenia
Mikhail Mishustin will participate in the 40th meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum
Read more
Hezbollah movement confirms death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah — statement
The movement also vowed to continue its fight against Israel
Read more
Elimination of mercenaries, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy lost more than 17,750 people during the fighting
Read more
UAE accuses Sudanese army of attacking its ambassador's residence in Khartoum
"The Sudanese army must bear full responsibility for this cowardly act," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Death toll from Hurricane Helene in the US rises to 90
Most people died in North Carolina, CNN reported
Read more
Temporary base of mercenaries hit near Ukraine’s Odessa
Meanwhile, explosions have also been reported in the city of Sumy in southeastern Ukraine
Read more
Russia wants to save people’s lives in Middle East — Lavrov
"As a result of the campaign for collective punishment of the Palestinians, which is now being conducted by Israel, <…> 41,000 Palestinian civilians were killed and around 100,000 were wounded in just about a year, since October 7, 2023," the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Germany keeps ignoring Russia’s requests for information about Navalny’s health — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia had rushed to transfer the blogger to Germany for treatment without bothering with the necessary formalities
Read more
Russian PM Mishustin to visit Iran and meet with country's leaders
According to the Russian government's website, this will be Mishustin's first visit to Iran as Prime Minister
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Chinese foreign minister urges US to stop imposing sanctions on Beijing over Ukraine
Wang Yi warned the US against using the issue of Ukraine to foment block confrontation
Read more
Hungary open to talks on space program with Russia’s Roscosmos, says top diplomat
"I negotiated a lot with Mr. Rogozin," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted
Read more
Russian government to submit draft budget for 2025-2027 to State Duma
Along with the main financial document, the Duma will be introduced to the "budget package" bills - on the budget of the Social Fund and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for the same three years, on the minimum wage, social and medical insurance
Read more
Russian prime minister to meet with Iranian president in Tehran on September 30
He will hold talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref
Read more
Israeli forces conclude massive wave of strikes on Lebanon
According to its statement, approximately 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory were attacked
Read more
Nuclear arms to be used as soon as NATO attacks Belarus, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, Minsk is getting ready for such a development
Read more
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukrainian army’s airfield infrastructure
The attack involved high-precision long-range weapons
Read more
123 killed in Lebanon air strikes in 24 hours — Health Ministry
According to a report by the Elnashra portal, 359 were injured
Read more
Zaluzhny says not involved in Nord Stream pipelines sabotage — newspaper
In response to the newspaper's inquiry, Valery Zaluzhny said that the accusations against him were a "mere provocation"
Read more
Israel delivers several strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah
The sea port was the main target where one of the oil reservoirs caught fire
Read more
Kremlin doesn’t see West putting the brakes on Ukraine conflict
This requires Russia to be ready to use provisions from its revamped nuclear doctrine
Read more
Pentagon eyeing new troops deployment in Middle East — TV
There are about 40,000 US troops in the Middle East for the time being
Read more
Biden announces need for ceasefire on Israeli-Lebanese border
"We’re responding," Biden noted when answering the question whether the US reacts to attempts of hitting its warships by missiles in the Red Sea
Read more
Russia calls to put an end to murder of Palestinians with US-made weapons — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also said that a group of countries is trying to embroil Iran into a conflict in the Middle East in an attempt to provoke a major war in the region
Read more
Russian diplomat sees hostile US policy as obstacle to dialogue about New START
"If we are seriously talking about strengthening security, the anti-Russian policy first needs to be abandoned," Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Read more
Hezbollah confirms two senior figures killed in Beirut air strikes
As a result of the September 28 perfidious strike on the neighborhood of Chiyah, Sheikh Nabil Kaouk was killed
Read more
Russian forces wipe out concentration of enemy troops in Kharkov region
Crews manning heavy flame thrower systems opened fire at the enemy after the Russian battlegroup detected camouflaged Ukrainian positions
Read more
Russia had to revise nuclear doctrine amid West’s reckless push for escalation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, "revisions have been made and will be formalized now."
Read more
BRICS considers further expansion inappropriate for now — Lavrov
More than 20 countries wish to become partners and about 10 more wish to maintain permanent contacts, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Read more
Austrian chancellor concedes his party’s loss in parliamentary elections
Nehammer hopes to retain his position as the party leader
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
Not a single project of peaceful settlement in Ukraine to be successful without Russia
There can be no new security architecture in Europe without participation of Belarus, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov also said
Read more
Russian troops damage Ukrainian army’s supply bridge in DPR
This is one of the key motorways used for supplying the enemy’s garrisons in Selidovo and Kurakhovo, the defense circles said
Read more
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Read more
West's media admit that civilians died in Bucha in shelling by Ukrainian troops — diplomat
They suppressed all objective facts and evidence and disseminated blatant fakes instead, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said
Read more
Biden questions Zelensky’s decision to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — media
The US president is also "somewhat dubious about Zelensky’s 'victory plan,'" which the latter presented to him during a visit to Washington on September 26
Read more
Turkey’s entry to BRICS to benefit entire world — speaker of parliament
Numan Kurtulmus noted that republic is the member of many international organizations
Read more
At least 4 people killed, 29 injured in Israeli strikes on Yemen — Houthis
Four people were killed and 29 others were injured in the preliminary toll of the Israeli aggression on Hodeidah Governorate
Read more
Hamas announces death of its Lebanon chief in Israeli airstrike
According to the radical movement, the strike hit his house located in the Palestinian El Buss refugee camp near the Lebanese city of Tyre
Read more
US military base in Syria comes under shelling — TV
According to Al Mayadeen channel, missiles and drones were launched against the base
Read more
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system to go on combat alert in December — top brass
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018
Read more