Grain harvest in Russia to grow to 148 mln tons by 2027 — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The harvest of grain and leguminous crops in Russia will grow to 148 million tons by 2027, which is 2.1% higher than the 2023 level, according to the forecast of socio-economic development of the country for 2025 and for the planning period of 2026 and 2027 prepared by the Economic Development Ministry.

"The gross harvest of grain and leguminous crops will grow to 148.0 million tons by 2027, which is 2.1% higher than the 2023 level," the document says.

In 2024, taking into account weather conditions and a high base relative to 2023 against the backdrop of record harvests, the harvest of agricultural crops is expected to be below last year's level.

In particular, the harvest of grain and leguminous crops by the end of the current year is projected to be about 132 million tons, harvest of vegetables is expected to reach 13.7 million tons.

The document also reports that in 2024, the sugar beet harvest will decrease by 14.4% year-on-year to 45.5 million tons. The volume of production of white beet sugar in solid form without flavoring or coloring additives in 2027 will amount to 6.7 million tons, which is 0.5% up year-on-year.

In 2024, sunflower production volumes are estimated to be 3.2% lower than last year's level - about 16.7 million tons. By 2027, sunflower harvest is projected to be 17.5 million tons, which is 1.4% higher than the 2023 figure. "Taking into account last year's high harvest, in 2024, the production of vegetable oils will increase by 0.9%, to 9.8 million tons. The increase in the production of unrefined vegetable oils by 2027 will be 1.5% compared to the 2023 level," the ministry says.