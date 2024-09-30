Share of oil and gas revenues to be 27% in Russian budget next year — minister

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The share of oil and gas revenues in the Russian budget will stand at 27% in the Russian budget in 2025, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"The share of oil and gas revenues in the next year will be less than 30%; to be exact, 27% according to our calculations. This is lower than in all prior years. And this is good. We are moving away from oil and gas dependence in our budget revenues; this creates greater stability for the budget structure," Siluanov said.

The share of revenues received from the oil and gas sector will decline gradually, the minister added.