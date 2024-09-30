Putin appoints new members of Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated the make-up of Russia’s Security Council.

According to his decree, it now includes Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova and Head of the Chief Directorate for Special Programs of the Russian President Alexander Linets.

The same decree excludes from the Security Council Vladimir Yakushev, former plenipotentiary representative in the Urals.