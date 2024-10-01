Fall conscription campaign kicks off in Russia

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The fall conscription campaign is kicking off in Russia on Tuesday; it will run until December 31.

Under the decree that President Vladimir Putin signed on September 30, 133,000 conscripts will be called up for military service, which is 3,000 more than in the spring campaign.

The conscripts will serve 12 months, while those called up a year ago will return home.

The conscription campaign begins on October 1 in all regions of the country, with certain Far Northern areas starting call-up on November 1 due to the weather conditions. Conscription campaigns were expanded to include the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in the fall of 2023.

Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Russian General Staff’s main organizational and mobilization department, said at a briefing that conscripts would not be sent to the four new regions of the country to participate in the special military operation.