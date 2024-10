BEIRUT, October 1. /TASS/. Israel carried out an attack on Syria, which involved warplanes and drones, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"Our air defenses responded to the attack, shooting down most of the enemy projectiles and drones," the ministry said, adding that the attack had come from the direction of the Golan Heights.

The strikes killed three civilians and left another nine injured, the ministry noted.

According to earlier reports, TV host Safa Ahmed lost her life in the attack.