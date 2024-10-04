Russia’s liberating Ugledar allows for encirclement of Kurakhovo — expert

LUGANSK, October 4. /TASS/. The liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) Ugledar is a strategic success for Russian military as having pushed the Ukrainian forces out of Ugledar, Russian Armed Forces are creating an encirclement of Kurakhovo, Andrey Marochko, a military expert, told TASS.

The Russian forces liberated Ugledar on October 3.

"First of all, I would like to emphasize that the liberation of Ugledar is not a tactical, but a strategic success of our troops. The fact is that Ugledar is located on a higher ground and after its capture our troops are able to control quite vast areas. Furthermore, I can see on the map that seizing Ugledar is another stage of encirclement of Kurakhovo, as well as, of course, advancement towards the borders of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said. Ugledar is a key logistics hub in the DPR. The liberation of the city will allow Russian troops to reach the next defense line of the Ukrainian armed forces in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, push the Ukrainian army even further away from the capital of the DPR and reduce the number of shelling of Yelenovka and the outskirts of Volnovakha. In addition, it will put more pressure on the Ukrainian forces in Kurakhovo and on the logistics hubs leading to the city of Zaporozhye, as well as allow for further development of the offensive in this direction.