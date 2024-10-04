ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. Washington and London still do not allow Kiev to conclude peace that could have been achieved already in the spring of 2022, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security and Intelligence Agencies on Friday.

"The disastrous consequences of the situation when residents of a whole country become hostage of the West and its installed puppet regime are obvious for all," the FSB chief stressed.

"The handlers from Washington and London still prohibit Kiev to conclude peace that could have been really achieved back in the spring of 2022," he said.

On the other hand, "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky who has cancelled the presidential election in the country understands himself that he can remain in power only if hostilities continue," the FSB chief said.