MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops near the city of Kransoarmeysk (Pokrov) and the town of Kurakhovo in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have found themselves in the most unfavorable situation, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Telegram.

Retired Ukrainian General Sergey Krivonos said earlier that only a miracle can save Ukraine after its recent failures on the frontline.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Ugledar. DPR head Denis Pushilin said Ugledar was important for the Ukrainian military because, among other things, its high-rise buildings made it possible to set up observation posts and a system of repeaters that allowed monitoring the fighting from dozens of kilometers away.

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported a series of battlefield successes as of lately. On October 1, Russian troops liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the DPR, on October 2 - Krutoy Yar in the DPR and on September 29 - Makeyevka in the LPR.