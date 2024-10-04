US, UK stop at nothing to preserve fleeting hegemony — FSB

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. The US, UK and their NATO allies are trying to undermine international stability and suppress national sovereignties in a desperate attempt to hold on to their tenuous grip on global power, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security and Law Enforcement Agencies.

"Processes have continued to develop across the world which negatively affect international stability, including the CIS countries’ security. The cause is apparent - the US and its closest NATO allies’ aspiration to postpone the loss of their global domination at all costs," the FSB chief said.

According to him, "in order to weaken and contain the competition, Washington and London intentionally undermine the system of international law and multilateral diplomacy, engaging all available instruments of economic and technological blockade; they carry out and systematically encourage propaganda directed at dehumanizing the population of unwanted countries."

"In order to create and maintain the hotspots of tensions near the borders of their geopolitical rivals and carry out other subversive acts, the Anglo-Saxons are becoming more aggressive in using the tools of the so-called proxy wars and clandestine operations, continuing the course toward expanding NATO, militarizing the regions where the bloc’s armed forces are present and cobbling together new military alliances with US-UK participation," he noted.

Bortnikov stressed that the US and UK have been consistently depriving neutral countries of the opportunity to conduct independent policy. "And they establish total control over dependent countries, viewing their people as an instrument to implement their own geopolitical interests," he concluded.