DONETSK, October 3. /TASS/. The liberation of the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as well as the provision of approaches leading to the city of Mariupol and the liberation of the Kurakhovo settlement are of an extreme importance, a source in the Russian law-enforcement bodies told TASS on Thursday.

"Ugledar was a powerful fortified area of the strategic importance to the enemy," the source stated. "The capture of the fortified areas would enable to secure further approaches to Mariupol and railroad communications in the south of the DPR."

"This feat will certainly provide for the further advance toward the Kurakhovo settlement," the source added.

Ugledar is situated about 60-70 km southwest of Donetsk. The city is a key logistics hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic that remained under Kiev’s control until now. With the liberation of Ugledar, Russian forces will push the Ukrainian military farther away from the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic and reduce the number of Kiev’s bombardments of Yelenovka and the outskirts of Volnovakha.

In addition, this will increase pressure on Kiev’s Kurakhovo combat group and logistics points leading to the city of Zaporozhye and will further enable Russian troops to press ahead with their offensive in that direction.