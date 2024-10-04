Iskander crew wipes out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored vehicles in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian forces have wiped out up to 80 Ukrainian troops in the Sumy Region using an Iskander-M missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup North service members conducting reconnaissance operations discovered the gathering point of a company tactical group from one of the mechanized battalions of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, set up in a wooded area near the settlement of Frunzenka in the Sumy Region. An Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile system crew carried out a missile strike on the identified targets," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack wiped out up to 80 Ukrainian troops, 12 armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks.