Germany not coming to UNSC meetings on Nord Streams, despite invitation

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. Germany does not come to meetings of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on explosions at Nord Stream gas pipelines despite repeated invitations from the Russian side to attend, Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told TASS.

"We did it," Nebenzya said, commenting on attempts to invite Germany to attend UNSC meetings on Nord Streams. "I believe the first time [after the explosion at gas pipelines - TASS] all the three countries, Denmark, Sweden and Germany, came to the Council and made statements actually about nothing. We called them then but they did not come a single time," the Russian diplomat said. "They prefer not to appear because of the continuing investigation," he added.

Unprecedented damage was recorded on September 26, 2022 of the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Moscow has no doubts that explosions at Nord Streams were made with the US support. The Russian Office of General Prosecutor initiated the case on the act of international terrorism.