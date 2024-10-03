MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow is warning the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime against attempts to affect the BRICS summit that will take place in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who serves as Moscow’s BRICS "sherpa," said.

"I would like to warn primarily Kiev’s Western sponsors not to try to affect the [geopolitical] situation, particularly with regard to the Kazan summit. It would be an enormous mistake," he pointed out at a press conference dedicated to preparations for a BRICS summit in Kazan.

According to Ryabkov, Russia can see "what is happening in terms of West sponsoring the most instigating and far-reaching plans of the Kiev regime," and is ready to repel such attempts in all fields. "We assure our friends - both BRICS members and guests - that everything will be done to make sure that the summit is a success," the diplomat stressed.

This year, Russia holds the rotating BRICS chairmanship. It includes over 200 events and will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan on October 22-24.