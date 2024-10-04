UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Russia

KAZAN, October 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to attend the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, said Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the UN information center in Moscow.

"I am very pleased to be in Kazan, which in three weeks will host the summit of BRICS countries, where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate as a guest," he told reporters.

According to Kuznetsov, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, all 17 goals, are implemented and make life on the planet more prosperous and safe."

Russia took over BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. It will last until the end of the year and includes more than 200 events on a wide range of issues. The main highlight of the Russian presidency will be the BRICS summit to be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22-24.