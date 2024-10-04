Russia says its drone destroyed Ukrainian fighters in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. A Russian drone called Inokhodets destroyed a cluster of Ukrainian troops near the border in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"As part of reconnaissance activities, servicemen of the battlegroup North detected a temporary base of a Ukrainian unit set up near the border in the Kursk Region. Once the exact coordinates of the location of Ukrainian fighters were determined and confirmed, a decision was made to carry out a pinpoint fire attack. A direct missile strike carried out by an Inokhodets drone destroyed the Ukrainian base," the ministry said.

The effectiveness of the missile strike is confirmed by live-recording footage, according to the ministry.