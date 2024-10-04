Russia delivers 29 strikes at Ukrainian military, energy sites over week

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 29 strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On September 28 - October 4, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 29 combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The strikes hit energy facilities of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and military airfield infrastructure. In addition, the strikes targeted arsenals, temporary deployment sites and amassment areas of the Ukrainian army, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 16,600 troops in all frontline areas in week

The Ukrainian army lost more than 16,600 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week, according to the ministry’s latest data.

The latest data indicate that the Ukrainian army suffered over 3,050 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 2,880 casualties from the Battlegroup West, roughly 5,110 casualties from the Battlegroup South, about 4,210 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 890 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 510 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, with total casualties amounting to 16,650 personnel.

Russian forces liberate six communities in Ukraine operation over week

Russian forces liberated six communities, including Ugledar over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and liberated the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Also, Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the settlements of Nelepovka and Krutoi Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the DPR and the Battlegroup West liberated the settlements of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Vishnyovoye in the Kharkov Region, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 3,000 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"The strikes by operational/tactical aircraft, combat helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery at amassment areas of the personnel and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and five territorial defense brigades thwarted the enemy’s attempts to carry out counterattacks and commit reserves to action," the ministry said.

In the Volchansk and Liptsy directions in the Kharkov Region, the Battlegroup North inflicted damage on formations of a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades, it specified.

The Ukrainian army’s losses from Russia’s Battlegroup North over the week amounted to more than 3,050 personnel, 4 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, among them 2 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 77 motor vehicles, it said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 28 Ukrainian field artillery guns and 7 electronic warfare stations, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts almost 2,900 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted almost 2,900 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 37 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units inflicted casualties on formations of six mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repelled 11 counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to more than 2,880 personnel, 4 armored combat vehicles, among them 3 US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 42 motor vehicles and 37 field artillery guns, including 16 NATO-supplied 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 14 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 29 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 5,100 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 5,100 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade. They repulsed 20 counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 5,110 personnel, 2 tanks, 3 armored combat vehicles, 44 motor vehicles and 47 field artillery guns, among them 30 Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 4,210 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled 48 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 4,210 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, an assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades. They repelled 48 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 4,210 personnel, 2 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 31 motor vehicles and 31 field artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 890 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 890 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. They repulsed 10 counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 890 personnel, 2 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, 60 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy ammunition depots over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a coastal defense brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 510 personnel, 2 tanks, 42 motor vehicles, 3 field artillery guns and 5 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Over 80 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in week

More than 80 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, 83 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line, including 44 soldiers during a mop-up operation in the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 540 Ukrainian UAVs, 7 ATACMS missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 540 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven US-made ATACMS missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 7 US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 6 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 22 US-made HIMARS rockets and 540 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 32,816 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,524 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,469 multiple rocket launchers, 15,569 field artillery guns and mortars and 26,915 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.