Hezbollah says it hit Israeli city of Safed

BEIRUT, October 3. /TASS/. Hezbollah said it launched rockets on the city of Safed in northern Israel.

The attack was "in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the group said on Telegram. It also aimed to "protect Lebanon and its people," according to the group.

Hezbollah didn’t elaborate on the consequences of the attack.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes.

In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.