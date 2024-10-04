Decision on Putin’s visit to G20 summit has not yet been made, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The decision as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in Brazil has not yet been made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing replying to a question by TASS.

"As for attending this summit, the decision has not yet been made," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, Peskov said that the issue of Putin’s visit was in the works.

The Russian leader was invited to the Group of Twenty summit, Brazil's G20 Sherpa Mauricio Lyrio told TASS earlier. Brasilia has not reacted to remarks by some G20 participants, for example, French President Emmanuel Macron, that the issue of inviting Putin to the summit is subject to discussion.

Brazil has been chairing the Group of Twenty since December 1, 2023. The group’s 2024 summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.