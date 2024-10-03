Turkish leader confirms participation in BRICS summit in Kazan — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who serves as Moscow’s BRICS sherpa, said.

"President Erdogan has confirmed his participation in the 16th BRICS summit’s outreach/BRICS+ session," he noted at a press conference dedicated to preparations for the Kazan summit.

According to Ryabkov, Russia keeps Turkey’s position on Ukraine in mind. "The Ukraine conflict is going to be one of the issues that will be discussed, particularly at the high level, when we welcome the Turkish leader to Kazan," he said.

The BRICS group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became BRICS members on January 1, 2024. This year, Russia holds the rotating BRICS chairmanship, which will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan on October 22-24.