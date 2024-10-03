Press review: Israeli reprisal against Iran looms and Iraq bets on Russia amid US exit

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Middle East tensions reach fever pitch as Israel mulls response to Iranian attack; Iraq looks to buddy up to Russia in the face of the US-led coalition’s withdrawal from the country; and US vice presidential debate sees zero mention of Ukraine. These stories topped Thursday's newspaper headlines in Russia. Izvestia: Israeli payback against Iran coming as tensions in Middle East soar Late on October 1, Iran launched a massive attack on Israel, firing about 180 (as many as 400 according to some sources) ballistic missiles at various targets, including air bases, energy infrastructure, equipment depots, and other objects. Israel is planning to strike back at Iran in the coming days, which could lead to an escalation of the conflict and to a major war in the region, Izvestia writes. The Jewish state may target Iranian oil and nuclear facilities. The IDF emphasizes that Israel will respond to the threat "when and where it deems necessary." Meanwhile, the situation on the border of the Jewish state with Lebanon is currently deteriorating sharply.

"Israel has been fighting Iran's proxies on various fronts for a year now. It has also repelled two large-scale missile attacks from Iran. We can protect our country and our people, as we have proven many times. We also have the ability to respond to a threat to our country when and where we deem necessary," IDF representative Anna Ukolova told Izvestia. The prospect of a major war seems more real than ever given that Israel is already fighting on two fronts - against Hamas and Hezbollah. Then there are the Houthis in Yemen, who have already launched attacks on Israeli territory. And, amid all this, the IDF has officially begun operations in Lebanon, Izvestia writes. Israel finds itself in a very difficult position, even with trusted ally the US behind it. Middle East expert Leonid Tsukanov told the newspaper that until recently it seemed that Israel had the upper hand, but Iran's latest attack has leveled the playing field somewhat. At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats and professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Andrey Baklanov believes that there are no real prerequisites for a major war in the region. "The countries involved are not ready for this, including Israel. It's had a hard time achieving its goals in the Gaza Strip. I think it would fare rather poorly in a regional conflict and possibly suffer quite serious damage. Moreover, it is not clear what its ultimate goal would be. Iran, strictly speaking, is not attacking it as a state and is ready for some degree of de-escalation. The countries have no territorial disputes to speak of either," he told the newspaper. In his opinion, regional players need to take more active efforts in order to prevent a large-scale conflict. According to Baklanov, the League of Arab States is reportedly preparing a number of initiatives, but there are no details yet. Izvestia: Iraq seeks military partnership with Russia amid withdrawal of US-led coalition Iraq would like to develop intelligence and military cooperation with Russia. Being that Moscow has a proven track record of keeping terrorism at bay, Baghdad sees an opportunity to work together to make sure radical organizations do not return to Iraqi soil, political adviser to the Prime Minister of Iraq Fadi al-Shammari said in an interview with Izvestia. Iraq wants to work with international partners to ensure security amid the continuing terrorist threat in parts of neighboring Syria, he told the newspaper. "Russia has extensive experience in fighting terrorism and has advanced military and intelligence capabilities that could benefit Iraq. The countries are united by long-standing ties, which we seek to develop and strengthen in the security, military, intelligence, economic and scientific spheres," he told Izvestia. With the United States and Iran both fighting for influence in Iraq, the country aims to balance its foreign policy by bringing new international allies into the fold. Strengthening military cooperation with Russia will help Iraq improve its defense capabilities and gain access to advanced weapons. "Iraq has shown that it is fully ready to cooperate with Russia. Historically, Iraq’s military doctrine was aligned with the Eastern Bloc from the mid-20th century until the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, which indicates a willingness to accept proposals from Russia. Our relations with Moscow have always been very good. Russia can provide Iraqi military units with weapons that Iraq lacks," Iraqi military expert Safaa Al-Asam told Izvestia. The international coalition led by the United States has decided to complete its military mission in Iraq. The withdrawal of coalition troops should take place within the next 12 months, September 2025 at the latest. The withdrawal of the international coalition symbolizes a new stage in the reconstruction of Iraq. Although Washington has room for maneuver by declaring that the withdrawal will not be absolute, it could still create gaps in Iraq's security. "There is an opportunity to develop Russian-Iraqi relations by strengthening military capabilities, the most important thing is the agreement to conclude a contract on the sale of the S-400 air defense system to Iraq. This could shift the balance of power and provide Iraq with greater leverage between global powers," military expert and retired Iraqi Armed Forces officer Saif Raad told Izvestia. Vedomosti: US vice-presidential candidates hold civil debate, not asked about Ukraine Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance and his Democratic opponent Tim Walz took part in a televised debate on October 2 on CBS. The media highlighted one feature that distinguished the current debates from the September 10 presidential debates between Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris - the absence of personal attacks. At the same time, experts told Vedomosti that Vance's successful performance could help Trump gain an upper hand with voters in the Midwest.