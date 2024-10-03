Lebanon fires nearly 230 projectiles into Israel over day — army

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli military recorded the launching of about 230 projectiles from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

"As of 11:00 p.m. today [8:00 p.m. GMT], the Hezbollah terrorist organization has launched approximately 230 projectiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the statement said.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in defense of the State of Israel and its residents," the press service added.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.