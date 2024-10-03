Kiev allies not ready to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, Zelensky admits

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Kiev allies are not ready to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over the Ukrainian territory, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky admitted after meeting with the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Ukrainian capital.

"As for whether the [NATO] allies are ready to shoot down [Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory], we are working with everyone. They are not ready yet," Zelensky said at a press conference that was broadcast on the alliance's website.

Zelensky complained that Western countries are ready to provide assistance in protecting the airspace of Israel, but not Ukraine.

"Of course, we would like Ukraine not to be forgotten (amid the escalation in the Middle East - TASS)," he said, once again calling for Kiev to be provided with "appropriate weapons" and for a decision to be made on strikes deep into the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Poland came up with the idea of protecting Ukrainian airspace with the help of air defense systems on the territory of NATO countries, but the alliance's leadership stressed that such decisions can only be made following consultations with all allies.