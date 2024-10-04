Israel drops 73 tons of bombs on Hezbollah intel headquarters near Beirut — media

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) dropped 73 tons of munitions on the central intelligence headquarters of the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement in the southern suburbs of Beirut on October 3, Ynet reported.

It said the strikes may have been intended to eliminate Hezbollah's new Secretary General, Hashem Safieddine, who succeeded Hassan Nasrallah. Earlier, IDF spokesman Avihai Edri confirmed that the army "carried out a precision strike on Hezbollah's central intelligence headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut." On October 3, the Israeli army press office reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets had struck Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut. The strikes targeted "command centers," "intelligence gathering facilities," and fighters belonging to the movement's intelligence unit.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.