Orcas, stranded off Russia’s Kamchatka, escape to open sea

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 4. /TASS/. A family of orcas, which remained stranded in shallow waters of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, managed to swim to the open sea on Friday, the Far Eastern region’s emergencies ministry said.

"The killer whales managed to find their way to the open sea," the authority said in a statement.

On the morning of October 2, four orcas became stranded in an estuary in the Sobolevsky District of Kamchatka. Around 30 people, including firefighters, volunteers, and police officers, worked together to manually douse the orcas with water to keep their skin from drying out. On October 3, it was reported that the orcas had successfully made their way back to sea. However, later that day, the Emergencies Ministry announced that the orcas had again returned to shallow waters.