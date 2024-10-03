Russian forces entrap Ukrainian troops near Lisichansk in LPR — expert

LUGANSK, October 3. /TASS/. Russian forces have entrapped the Ukrainian combat group stationed near Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"After our troops have conducted successful operations and liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye, the Ukrainian combat group positioned in the area of Belogorovka and west of Lisichansk has been semi-encircled. Russian forces have created a kill zone for militants: actually all the paths of the enemy’s retreat are under our troops’ gunfire. The shortest distance between our troops that are encircling Ukrainian armed formations is about 8 km," the military expert said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic on October 2.