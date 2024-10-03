Iran ready to respond to any aggression from Israel — deputy foreign minister

DUBAI, October 3. /TASS/. Iran is ready to respond to any aggressive moves by Israel, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to respond to any aggressive and terrorist acts of the Israeli regime. In case it makes another mistake, threatens [Iran's] sovereignty and national security, or attacks the interests, facilities or citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Israeli regime will receive an immediate, decisive and crushing response," he said, Iran's SNN television reported. "It will be the same [response] as during Operations True Promise 1 and 2, when the Islamic Republic's armed forces destroyed the [Israeli] regime's military and intelligence centers," Takht Ravanchi continued.

Iran's recent missile strike on Israel was dubbed Operation True Promise 2, similar to True Promise 1, an Iranian attack on the Jewish state in April 2024 in response to Israeli shelling of an Iranian consulate in Damascus.

During the latest attack, on October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, while Israel said it intercepted most of the about 180 missiles fired by Iran. Israel Defense Forces General Staff pledged to choose a time and deliver a surprise response to the attack, while Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that strikes on Israel would follow in that case and be even more powerful.